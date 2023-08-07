IDFC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.83 crore, down 86.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.83 crore in June 2023 down 86.94% from Rs. 174.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.74 crore in June 2023 down 92.99% from Rs. 167.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.55 crore in June 2023 down 90.95% from Rs. 171.79 crore in June 2022.

IDFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2022.

IDFC shares closed at 118.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and 101.19% over the last 12 months.