business Ideas For Profit | What makes Amara Raja & Exide good long-term investment bets Battery manufacturers Amara Raja Battery and Exide Industries remained resilient during the first wave of COVID-19, and are expected to stay strong during the second wave as well, given the strong replacement demand. Demand concerns due to the COVID-19 second wave have led to corrections in the stock prices of these companies (Amara Raja’s stock price is down 24% from a 52-week high, while Exide’s is down 12% from its 52-week high). We believe that this soft patch provides a good entry point with a long-term view.