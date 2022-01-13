MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Infosys stock can command a valuation multiple at a premium to TCS; Here’s why

Infosys’ Q3 report outperformed its peers by a large margin, with much superior execution, albeit a seasonally soft quarter. As 2022 looks like another strong year for tech companies, Infosys looks to be in a pole position. We believe the stock should now command a valuation multiple at a premium to TCS. Watch the video to know why

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST
