IDBI Div 95 Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,382.52 crore, up 31.67% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,382.52 crore in December 2021 up 31.67% from Rs. 1809.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 578.25 crore in December 2021 up 52.81% from Rs. 378.42 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,767.65 crore in December 2021 up 7.83% from Rs. 1,639.26 crore in December 2020.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.