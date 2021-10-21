IDBI Div 95 Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,860.03 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,860.03 crore in September 2021 up 9.21% from Rs. 1703.2 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.58 crore in September 2021 up 80.25% from Rs. 332.63 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,230.35 crore in September 2021 down 3.05% from Rs. 1,269.00 crore in September 2020.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2020.