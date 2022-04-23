English
    ICICI Bank Q4 PAT surges 59.4% YoY to Rs 7,018.7 crore, beats estimate

    The bank's board has approved a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the shareholders

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022
    Private sector lender ICICI Bank on April 23 reported a 59.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 7,018.7 crore for the quarter ended March, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs. 6,450 crore.

    The lender reported a 20.8 percent on-year growth in net interest income to Rs 12,605 crore for the reporting quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations.

    The bank's board has also approved a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the shareholders.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.)



