    Hubtown Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore in June 2023 down 14.07% from Rs. 75.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 93.12% from Rs. 17.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.42 crore in June 2023 up 204.61% from Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2022.

    Hubtown shares closed at 44.65 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and -49.80% over the last 12 months.

    Hubtown
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.2281.6175.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.2281.6175.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.1468.8346.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.422.843.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.61-20.73-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.704.584.46
    Depreciation0.750.800.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6312.9217.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1912.374.53
    Other Income4.484.203.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6716.578.40
    Interest32.1315.1620.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.461.41-12.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.461.41-12.15
    Tax-4.64-0.033.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.181.44-15.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.181.44-15.50
    Minority Interest-----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.363.30-1.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.184.74-17.15
    Equity Share Capital76.3476.3472.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.63-2.36
    Diluted EPS-0.150.63-2.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.63-2.36
    Diluted EPS-0.150.63-2.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

