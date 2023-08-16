Hubtown Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore in June 2023 down 14.07% from Rs. 75.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 93.12% from Rs. 17.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.42 crore in June 2023 up 204.61% from Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2022.

Hubtown shares closed at 44.65 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and -49.80% over the last 12 months.