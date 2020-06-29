HT Media Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 274.30 crore, down 13.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.30 crore in March 2020 down 13.76% from Rs. 318.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.24 crore in March 2020 down 336.88% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.81 crore in March 2020 up 227.69% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2019.

HT Media shares closed at 13.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -52.87% over the last 12 months.