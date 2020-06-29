HT Media Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 274.30 crore, down 13.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 274.30 crore in March 2020 down 13.76% from Rs. 318.05 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.24 crore in March 2020 down 336.88% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.81 crore in March 2020 up 227.69% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2019.
HT Media shares closed at 13.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -52.87% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.30
|352.38
|318.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|274.30
|352.38
|318.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.48
|75.49
|93.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.21
|-0.27
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.39
|71.15
|71.74
|Depreciation
|28.23
|29.13
|20.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.07
|154.91
|193.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.66
|21.97
|-61.09
|Other Income
|26.24
|33.99
|55.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.58
|55.96
|-5.82
|Interest
|20.23
|25.42
|24.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|30.54
|-30.03
|Exceptional Items
|-79.31
|-44.53
|4.67
|P/L Before Tax
|-79.96
|-13.99
|-25.36
|Tax
|6.28
|12.55
|-5.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-86.24
|-26.54
|-19.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-86.24
|-26.54
|-19.74
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|-1.15
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|-1.15
|-0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|-1.15
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|-1.15
|-0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:00 am