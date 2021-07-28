HSIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 416.18 crore, up 65.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.18 crore in June 2021 up 65.45% from Rs. 251.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2021 up 164.9% from Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.68 crore in June 2021 up 127.59% from Rs. 28.42 crore in June 2020.

HSIL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2020.

HSIL shares closed at 271.85 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.50% returns over the last 6 months and 399.72% over the last 12 months.