Howard Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, up 63.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 63.22% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 190.95% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 up 1025% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Howard Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

Howard Hotels shares closed at 18.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 175.94% returns over the last 6 months and 175.53% over the last 12 months.