Home First Q1 results: Net profit up 35% to Rs 69 crore

Disbursement for the quarter stood at Rs 895 crore, clocking a 35 percent growth year-on-year.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Home First Finance Company India Limited, on July 27, posted a net profit of Rs 69 crore in the first quarter of FY24, up 36 percent as against Rs 51 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 51 percent to Rs 255 crore as compared with Rs 169 crore in the June quarter of 2022, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter under review, the company allocated 91,327 equity shares to employees who have exercised their options under the approved employee stock option schemes.

Home First's interest income also jumped 50 percent to Rs 231 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 154 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7,776 crore, marking an increase of 33.3 percent from the year-ago period. In June 2022, the company had AUM worth Rs 5,832 crore.

Disbursement for the quarter stood at Rs 895 crore, clocking a 35 percent growth year-on-year. The management said that the increase in disbursement has helped the total AUM to increase significantly in the quarter.

“We stay focused on providing loans for affordable housing, led by distribution and use of technology, backed by diversified funding and strong risk management," the company said in a press release on July 27. "We continue to expand our distribution in large affordable housing markets in states where we are already present, going deeper in a contiguous manner."

As per the disclosure, the company does business across 282 touchpoints across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in 13 states and union territories.

The results were declared after market hours. The company's shares closed at Rs 871 apiece, up 3.7 percent from the previous day's close.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.