HOEC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.63 crore, up 270.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.63 crore in March 2023 up 270.4% from Rs. 38.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.97 crore in March 2023 up 1081.95% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.95 crore in March 2023 up 321.6% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

HOEC shares closed at 177.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.80% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.