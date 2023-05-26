English
    HOEC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.63 crore, up 270.4% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.63 crore in March 2023 up 270.4% from Rs. 38.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.97 crore in March 2023 up 1081.95% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.95 crore in March 2023 up 321.6% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022.

    HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

    HOEC shares closed at 177.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.80% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.63101.3438.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.63101.3438.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.68-16.601.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.130.04
    Depreciation10.447.973.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.2388.7613.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.4421.0720.31
    Other Income9.075.036.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.5126.1026.40
    Interest6.5410.182.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.9715.9223.47
    Exceptional Items-----34.37
    P/L Before Tax106.9715.92-10.89
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.9715.92-10.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.9715.92-10.89
    Equity Share Capital132.26132.26132.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.091.20-0.82
    Diluted EPS8.091.20-0.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.091.20-0.82
    Diluted EPS8.091.20-0.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:37 am