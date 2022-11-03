HMT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore, down 49.15% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore in September 2022 down 49.15% from Rs. 51.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 32.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.90 crore in September 2022 down 160.23% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.
HMT shares closed at 29.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.26% over the last 12 months.
|HMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.19
|32.11
|51.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.19
|32.11
|51.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.58
|16.75
|14.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.72
|0.47
|2.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.23
|4.56
|20.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.02
|21.19
|23.29
|Depreciation
|1.99
|1.93
|2.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.18
|12.70
|7.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.53
|-25.49
|-18.52
|Other Income
|8.64
|9.36
|9.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.89
|-16.13
|-8.57
|Interest
|18.89
|16.96
|24.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.78
|-33.09
|-33.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.78
|-33.09
|-33.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.78
|-33.09
|-33.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.33
|0.10
|0.42
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.45
|-32.99
|-32.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.45
|-32.99
|-32.99
|Equity Share Capital
|1,204.09
|1,204.09
|1,204.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-0.93
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-0.93
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-0.93
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-0.93
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited