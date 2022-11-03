HMT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore, down 49.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore in September 2022 down 49.15% from Rs. 51.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 32.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.90 crore in September 2022 down 160.23% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

HMT shares closed at 29.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.26% over the last 12 months.