English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HMT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore, down 49.15% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore in September 2022 down 49.15% from Rs. 51.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 32.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.90 crore in September 2022 down 160.23% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

    HMT shares closed at 29.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.26% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    HMT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.1932.1151.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.1932.1151.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.5816.7514.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.720.472.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.234.5620.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.0221.1923.29
    Depreciation1.991.932.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1812.707.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.53-25.49-18.52
    Other Income8.649.369.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.89-16.13-8.57
    Interest18.8916.9624.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.78-33.09-33.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-36.78-33.09-33.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.78-33.09-33.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.330.100.42
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.45-32.99-32.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-36.45-32.99-32.99
    Equity Share Capital1,204.091,204.091,204.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.03-0.93-0.93
    Diluted EPS-1.03-0.93-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.03-0.93-0.93
    Diluted EPS-1.03-0.93-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #HMT #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm