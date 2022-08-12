HMT Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore, up 188.24% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore in June 2022 up 188.24% from Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.99 crore in June 2022 up 22.54% from Rs. 42.59 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 18.50 crore in June 2021.
HMT shares closed at 24.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.
|HMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.11
|82.03
|11.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.11
|82.03
|11.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.75
|36.49
|3.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.47
|2.45
|0.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.56
|10.82
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.19
|25.68
|22.91
|Depreciation
|1.93
|2.28
|2.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.70
|54.23
|12.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.49
|-49.92
|-30.90
|Other Income
|9.36
|16.36
|9.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.13
|-33.56
|-21.21
|Interest
|16.96
|8.32
|21.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.09
|-41.88
|-42.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.09
|-41.88
|-42.57
|Tax
|--
|0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.09
|-41.94
|-42.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.10
|677.57
|-0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.99
|635.63
|-42.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.51
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-32.99
|635.12
|-42.59
|Equity Share Capital
|1,204.09
|1,204.09
|1,204.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|17.86
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|17.86
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|17.86
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|17.86
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited