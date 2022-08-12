HMT Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore, up 188.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore in June 2022 up 188.24% from Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.99 crore in June 2022 up 22.54% from Rs. 42.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 18.50 crore in June 2021.

HMT shares closed at 24.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.