Hindustan Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.56 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 168.56 188.13 168.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 168.56 188.13 168.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 70.81 70.46 82.76 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 0.03 -0.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 39.47 37.27 43.06 Depreciation 6.70 7.03 6.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 70.38 90.17 72.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.47 -16.83 -36.78 Other Income 30.06 29.03 2.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.59 12.20 -34.56 Interest 2.81 2.46 2.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.78 9.74 -37.47 Exceptional Items -- -2.43 -- P/L Before Tax 8.78 7.31 -37.47 Tax 3.89 -2.49 -17.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.89 9.80 -20.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.89 9.80 -20.24 Equity Share Capital 73.67 73.67 73.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.66 1.30 -2.75 Diluted EPS 0.66 1.30 -2.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.66 1.30 -2.75 Diluted EPS 0.66 1.30 -2.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited