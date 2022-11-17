English
    Hind Sanforiser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 60.71% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Sanforisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 60.71% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2022 down 63.69% from Rs. 6.61 crore in September 2021.

    Hind Sanforiser EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.96 in September 2021.

    Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 963.75 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.20% returns over the last 6 months and 1,130.84% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Sanforisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.660.136.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.660.136.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.09
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.24--0.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.010.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.370.126.60
    Other Income0.030.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.400.136.61
    Interest----3.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.400.133.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.400.133.06
    Tax0.63----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.770.133.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.770.133.06
    Equity Share Capital3.423.423.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.180.378.96
    Diluted EPS5.180.378.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.180.378.96
    Diluted EPS5.180.378.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm