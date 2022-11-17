Hind Sanforiser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 60.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 60.71% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2022 down 63.69% from Rs. 6.61 crore in September 2021.

Hind Sanforiser EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.96 in September 2021.

Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 963.75 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.20% returns over the last 6 months and 1,130.84% over the last 12 months.