Himalaya Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, down 48.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in June 2023 down 48.97% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 120.01% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2023 down 59.12% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2022.

Himalaya Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2022.

Himalaya Food shares closed at 23.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 10.84% over the last 12 months.