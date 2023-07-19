HICS Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.34 crore, down 49.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.34 crore in June 2023 down 49.24% from Rs. 158.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2023 down 60.32% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2023 down 54.96% from Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022.

HICS Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.