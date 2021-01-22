HG Infra Engineering Q3 PAT seen up 12.9% YoY to Rs. 46.9 cr: Yash Securities

live bse live

Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects HG Infra Engineering to report net profit at Rs. 46.9 crore up 12.9% year-on-year (up 43.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3 percent Y-o-Y (up 26.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 590.2 crore, according to Yash Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 61.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 46 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 94.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.