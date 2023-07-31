HG Infra Engineering Q1 results: Net profit grows 37% YoY to Rs 1,504 crore

HG Infra Engineering is a roads construction engineering company

HG Infra Engineering Ltd on July 31 reported 37.4 percent rise in net profit to Rs 1,504 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as against Rs 1,094 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 22.2 percent at Rs 13,512 crore in Q1FY24 as compared to Rs 11,059 in the corresponding period previous year, HG Infra Engineering said in an exchange filing. The company's total expenses stood at Rs 10,705 crore in June quarter as against Rs 9,069 crore in the same quarter last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at Rs 2,807 crore in Q1FY24 up 41.1 percent as compared to Rs 1,990 crore in Q1FY23. The EBITDA margin came in at 20.8 percent, slightly up from 18 percent recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The company has reported EPS of Rs 23.08 for the period ended June 30, 2023 as compared to Rs 16.79 for the period ended June 30, 2022.

H.G. Infra Engineering Limited (HGIEL) is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works

On July 31, the scrip settled at Rs 947.90 apiece on the BSE, which was 1.09 percent higher than the previous day's close.