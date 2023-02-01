Hester Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore, up 34.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore in December 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 55.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2021.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 14.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.79 in December 2021.

Read More