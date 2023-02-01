English
    Hester Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore, up 34.58% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore in December 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 55.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2021.

    Hester Biosciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.9473.1555.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.9473.1555.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.6912.9614.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.997.174.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.141.27-5.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6115.1010.66
    Depreciation5.245.035.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7523.9216.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.527.729.86
    Other Income4.394.452.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9112.1612.64
    Interest3.892.460.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.029.7111.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.029.7111.68
    Tax3.843.673.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.186.048.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.186.048.33
    Minority Interest-0.970.340.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.980.56--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.196.948.48
    Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.297.779.79
    Diluted EPS14.297.779.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.297.779.79
    Diluted EPS14.297.779.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited