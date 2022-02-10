Hercules Hoists Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore, up 36.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore in December 2021 up 36.11% from Rs. 20.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021 up 159.09% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2021 up 85.99% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2020.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 166.35 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.99% returns over the last 6 months and 32.71% over the last 12 months.