HCL Info Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore, down 91.31% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore in December 2020 down 91.31% from Rs. 388.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.58 crore in December 2020 up 71.92% from Rs. 140.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2020 down 16.53% from Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2019.

HCL Info shares closed at 9.20 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 39.39% over the last 12 months.

HCL Infosystems
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations33.8071.18541.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations33.8071.18541.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods18.3561.04517.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.418.045.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.9910.1613.03
Depreciation0.891.302.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.1410.7117.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.98-20.07-14.19
Other Income1.443.7010.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.54-16.37-3.75
Interest11.1915.0024.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.73-31.37-28.15
Exceptional Items-11.85-3.42-10.10
P/L Before Tax-39.58-34.79-38.25
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-39.58-34.79-38.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-39.58-34.79-38.25
Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.20-1.06-1.16
Diluted EPS-1.20-1.06-1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.20-1.06-1.16
Diluted EPS-1.20-1.06-1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 06:00 pm

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

