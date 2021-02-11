HCL Info Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore, down 91.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore in December 2020 down 91.31% from Rs. 388.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.58 crore in December 2020 up 71.92% from Rs. 140.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2020 down 16.53% from Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2019.

HCL Info shares closed at 9.20 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 39.39% over the last 12 months.