    HCL Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, down 42.88% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in December 2022 down 42.88% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2022 down 78.07% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2022 down 7.48% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

    HCL Infosystems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.106.9312.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.106.9312.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.251.111.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.060.030.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.975.276.34
    Depreciation0.160.140.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7416.9018.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.96-16.52-14.53
    Other Income4.016.752.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.95-9.77-12.10
    Interest0.120.322.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.07-10.09-14.72
    Exceptional Items----7.38
    P/L Before Tax-13.07-10.09-7.34
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.07-10.09-7.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.07-10.09-7.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.07-10.09-7.34
    Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.31-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.31-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.31-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.31-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
