HCL Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, down 42.88% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in December 2022 down 42.88% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2022 down 78.07% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2022 down 7.48% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.
HCL Info shares closed at 15.10 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.77% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Infosystems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.10
|6.93
|12.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.10
|6.93
|12.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.25
|1.11
|1.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.97
|5.27
|6.34
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.14
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.74
|16.90
|18.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.96
|-16.52
|-14.53
|Other Income
|4.01
|6.75
|2.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.95
|-9.77
|-12.10
|Interest
|0.12
|0.32
|2.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.07
|-10.09
|-14.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.38
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.07
|-10.09
|-7.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.07
|-10.09
|-7.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.07
|-10.09
|-7.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.07
|-10.09
|-7.34
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.31
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.31
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.31
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.31
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited