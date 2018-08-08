App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 12:11 PM IST

HB Estate Dev standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 19.88 crore

HB Estate Developers has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 19.88 crore and a net loss of Rs 4.40 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
HB Estate Developers has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 19.88 crore and a net loss of Rs 4.40 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 19.61 crore and net loss was Rs 5.44 crore.
HB Estate Dev shares closed at 17.35 on August 07, 2018 (BSE) and has given -21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -8.20% over the last 12 months.
HB Estate Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.88 22.55 19.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.88 22.55 19.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.00 1.82 2.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.76 5.54 4.70
Depreciation 3.54 3.52 3.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.44 9.50 7.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 2.18 1.18
Other Income 0.15 0.32 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.31 2.49 1.50
Interest 6.92 6.32 8.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.61 -3.83 -6.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.61 -3.83 -6.91
Tax -1.21 1.90 -1.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.40 -5.73 -5.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.40 -5.73 -5.44
Equity Share Capital 19.46 19.73 16.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -2.94 -3.37
Diluted EPS -2.26 -2.94 -3.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -2.94 -3.37
Diluted EPS -2.26 -2.94 -3.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Housing #HB Estate Dev #HB Estate Developers #Results

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.