HB Estate Dev standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 19.88 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.88 22.55 19.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.88 22.55 19.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.00 1.82 2.14 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.76 5.54 4.70 Depreciation 3.54 3.52 3.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.44 9.50 7.96 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 2.18 1.18 Other Income 0.15 0.32 0.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.31 2.49 1.50 Interest 6.92 6.32 8.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.61 -3.83 -6.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -5.61 -3.83 -6.91 Tax -1.21 1.90 -1.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.40 -5.73 -5.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.40 -5.73 -5.44 Equity Share Capital 19.46 19.73 16.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.26 -2.94 -3.37 Diluted EPS -2.26 -2.94 -3.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.26 -2.94 -3.37 Diluted EPS -2.26 -2.94 -3.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited