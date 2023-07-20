Havells India Q1 results: net profit rises 18 % to Rs 287.07 crore, revenue up 14%

Havells Q1 result

Havells India reported on 20 July, a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.07 crore for the quarter ended June, up 18 percent from Rs 243.16 crore in the year- ago period.

The company reported a 13.8 percent YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 4,833.80 crore against Rs 4,244.46 crore year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 402 crore. EBITDA margin contracted 20 bps to 8.3 percent against 8.5 percent recorded in Q1FY23.

Following earnings, share price of Havells rose 2.75 percent to Rs 1401.55 as of 1:33 pm on NSE.