    Hathway Cable Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 499.23 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 499.23 crore in June 2023 up 11.64% from Rs. 447.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.36 crore in June 2023 up 6.73% from Rs. 20.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.67 crore in June 2023 up 6.75% from Rs. 104.61 crore in June 2022.

    Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Hathway Cable shares closed at 15.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -8.79% over the last 12 months.

    Hathway Cable and Datacom
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations499.23459.59447.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations499.23459.59447.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.2925.7326.50
    Depreciation92.0387.8191.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses397.41370.76333.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.50-24.71-4.15
    Other Income34.1428.2617.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.643.5513.46
    Interest0.120.19--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.523.3613.46
    Exceptional Items---7.58--
    P/L Before Tax19.52-4.2213.46
    Tax8.945.058.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.58-9.275.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.58-9.275.35
    Minority Interest---0.01-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.78-5.3415.62
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.36-14.6220.95
    Equity Share Capital354.02354.02354.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.13-0.080.12
    Diluted EPS0.13-0.080.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.13-0.080.12
    Diluted EPS0.13-0.080.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

