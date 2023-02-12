Harrisons Malay Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.06 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 118.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 27.24% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2022 down 15.5% from Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2021.

Harrisons Malay EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.02 in December 2021.

Harrisons Malay shares closed at 135.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.86% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.