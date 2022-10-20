Guj Ind Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.28 crore, down 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.28 crore in September 2022 down 21.67% from Rs. 322.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.63 crore in September 2022 down 50.1% from Rs. 53.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.73% from Rs. 123.21 crore in September 2021.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2021.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 88.05 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -4.50% over the last 12 months.