    Guj Alkali Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.26 crore, up 36.51% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,127.26 crore in September 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 825.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.54 crore in September 2022 down 18.81% from Rs. 74.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.84 crore in September 2022 up 51.1% from Rs. 164.02 crore in September 2021.

    Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.15 in September 2021.

    Guj Alkali shares closed at 890.15 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 20.78% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,127.261,128.33825.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,127.261,128.33825.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials398.32367.50327.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.03--2.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.26-20.001.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.1460.4973.65
    Depreciation59.5749.8148.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses433.13338.58278.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.33331.9593.70
    Other Income21.945.8921.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.27337.84115.28
    Interest2.601.581.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax185.67336.26113.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax185.67336.26113.94
    Tax57.88114.1938.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities127.79222.0775.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period127.79222.0775.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-67.25-31.20-0.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.54190.8774.57
    Equity Share Capital73.4473.4473.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2425.9910.15
    Diluted EPS8.2425.9910.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2425.9910.15
    Diluted EPS8.2425.9910.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:04 pm