Guj Alkali Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.26 crore, up 36.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,127.26 crore in September 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 825.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.54 crore in September 2022 down 18.81% from Rs. 74.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.84 crore in September 2022 up 51.1% from Rs. 164.02 crore in September 2021.

Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.15 in September 2021.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 890.15 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 20.78% over the last 12 months.