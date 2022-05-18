GTL Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.22 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.22 crore in March 2022 down 1.4% from Rs. 371.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 853.48 crore in March 2022 down 25% from Rs. 682.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.85 crore in March 2022 up 948.87% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2021.

GTL Infra shares closed at 1.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 80.00% over the last 12 months.