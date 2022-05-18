GTL Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.22 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y
May 18, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 366.22 crore in March 2022 down 1.4% from Rs. 371.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 853.48 crore in March 2022 down 25% from Rs. 682.79 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.85 crore in March 2022 up 948.87% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2021.
GTL Infra shares closed at 1.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 80.00% over the last 12 months.
|GTL Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|366.22
|371.10
|371.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|366.22
|371.10
|371.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.95
|14.72
|18.08
|Depreciation
|126.70
|124.61
|129.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-7.98
|--
|-7.23
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|239.54
|244.25
|392.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.99
|-12.48
|-162.05
|Other Income
|6.14
|2.34
|17.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-10.14
|-144.57
|Interest
|187.17
|186.91
|169.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-190.02
|-197.05
|-313.91
|Exceptional Items
|-663.46
|--
|-368.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-853.48
|-197.05
|-682.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-853.48
|-197.05
|-682.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-853.48
|-197.05
|-682.79
|Equity Share Capital
|12,623.33
|12,621.19
|12,496.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.15
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.15
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.15
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.15
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
