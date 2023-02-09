English
    GTL Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.83 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 359.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 371.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 463.61 crore in December 2022 down 135.28% from Rs. 197.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.04 crore in December 2022 down 223.21% from Rs. 114.47 crore in December 2021.

    GTL Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.83359.92371.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations359.83359.92371.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0514.0214.72
    Depreciation127.18128.62124.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses491.13344.42244.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-272.53-127.14-12.48
    Other Income4.314.852.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-268.22-122.29-10.14
    Interest195.39195.53186.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-463.61-317.82-197.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-463.61-317.82-197.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-463.61-317.82-197.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-463.61-317.82-197.05
    Equity Share Capital12,669.3412,623.3312,621.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.25-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.25-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.25-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.25-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
