    Greenpanel Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.41 crore, down 6.1% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.41 crore in March 2023 down 6.1% from Rs. 470.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.93 crore in March 2023 down 14.48% from Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.75 crore in March 2023 down 40.1% from Rs. 141.49 crore in March 2022.

    Greenpanel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.57 in March 2022.

    Greenpanel Ind shares closed at 310.05 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.61% returns over the last 6 months and -48.83% over the last 12 months.

    Greenpanel Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.41420.16470.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.41420.16470.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.70174.86183.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.413.801.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.91-3.40-2.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.8835.2535.31
    Depreciation17.1918.3118.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.29117.62114.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0473.71119.50
    Other Income8.52-4.053.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.5669.67123.17
    Interest3.2411.393.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.3358.28119.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.3358.28119.79
    Tax-4.6020.7539.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.9337.5380.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.9337.5380.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.9337.5380.59
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.623.066.57
    Diluted EPS5.623.066.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.623.066.57
    Diluted EPS5.623.066.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am