    Greenlam Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.81 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenlam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 533.81 crore in March 2023 up 15.2% from Rs. 463.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.16 crore in March 2023 up 80.57% from Rs. 25.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.49 crore in March 2023 up 54.26% from Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2022.

    Greenlam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2022.

    Greenlam Ind shares closed at 313.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.17% over the last 12 months.

    Greenlam Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations533.81503.50463.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations533.81503.50463.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.41250.47251.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.0010.5117.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.82-0.81-13.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.6179.7967.62
    Depreciation16.8516.2214.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.91108.7790.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.2138.5735.03
    Other Income4.435.921.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.6444.4936.35
    Interest6.466.033.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.1738.4633.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.1738.4633.01
    Tax9.0710.277.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.1028.1825.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.1028.1825.65
    Minority Interest0.06---0.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.1628.1825.56
    Equity Share Capital12.7012.7012.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.392.282.12
    Diluted EPS3.392.282.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.392.282.12
    Diluted EPS3.392.282.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am