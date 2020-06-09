Graphite India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 548.00 crore, down 60.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.00 crore in March 2020 down 60.58% from Rs. 1,390.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2020 down 94.15% from Rs. 427.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2020 down 94.69% from Rs. 734.00 crore in March 2019.

Graphite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 21.85 in March 2019.

Graphite India shares closed at 214.10 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -48.05% over the last 12 months.