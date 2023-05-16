English
    Granules India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,013.88 crore, up 11.07% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,013.88 crore in March 2023 up 11.07% from Rs. 912.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.29 crore in March 2023 down 3.06% from Rs. 129.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.86 crore in March 2023 up 4.58% from Rs. 210.24 crore in March 2022.

    Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.21 in March 2022.

    Granules India shares closed at 292.80 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.04% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,013.881,032.39912.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,013.881,032.39912.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials527.72541.93503.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.3618.08-17.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.6683.0575.45
    Depreciation37.7738.3231.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses147.85150.71145.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.53200.30174.29
    Other Income2.56-0.934.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.09199.37178.56
    Interest14.1211.764.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax167.97187.61174.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax167.97187.61174.56
    Tax42.6847.8245.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.29139.80129.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.29139.80129.24
    Equity Share Capital24.2024.2024.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.185.755.21
    Diluted EPS5.175.745.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.185.755.21
    Diluted EPS5.175.745.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Granules India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 05:54 pm