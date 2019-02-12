Gowra Leasing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 37.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2018 up 37.2% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 282.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 up 285.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 19.00 on October 30, 2018 (BSE)