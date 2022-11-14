English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Goodyear Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.86 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 766.86 crore in September 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 698.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.10 crore in September 2022 down 30.8% from Rs. 39.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in September 2022 down 23.64% from Rs. 66.41 crore in September 2021.

    Goodyear EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.98 in September 2021.

    Goodyear shares closed at 1,078.15 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.23% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.

    Goodyear India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations766.86818.97698.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations766.86818.97698.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials339.06314.89273.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods266.62254.25238.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.2050.650.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.6543.6640.79
    Depreciation13.4812.8812.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.7195.4984.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5447.1547.05
    Other Income4.694.176.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2351.3253.43
    Interest1.010.880.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.2250.4452.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.2250.4452.52
    Tax9.1212.7013.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.1037.7439.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.1037.7439.16
    Equity Share Capital23.0723.0723.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7516.3616.98
    Diluted EPS11.7516.3616.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7516.3616.98
    Diluted EPS11.7516.3616.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Goodyear #Goodyear India #Results #tyres
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm