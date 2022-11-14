Goodyear Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.86 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.86 crore in September 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 698.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.10 crore in September 2022 down 30.8% from Rs. 39.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in September 2022 down 23.64% from Rs. 66.41 crore in September 2021.

Goodyear EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.98 in September 2021.

Goodyear shares closed at 1,078.15 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.23% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.