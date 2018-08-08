Goodricke Group standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 143.51 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 143.51 122.18 152.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 143.51 122.18 152.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 49.29 30.69 49.95 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.80 11.98 1.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.53 26.63 -31.33 Power & Fuel 14.90 -- 12.79 Employees Cost 70.92 55.00 60.84 Depreciation 3.78 4.00 3.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.70 43.71 35.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.65 -49.83 19.64 Other Income 1.29 12.23 2.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.94 -37.60 22.37 Interest 0.77 0.36 0.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.17 -37.96 22.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.17 -37.96 22.24 Tax -- 17.13 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.17 -55.09 22.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.17 -55.09 22.24 Equity Share Capital 21.60 21.60 21.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.32 -25.50 10.30 Diluted EPS 3.32 -25.50 10.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.32 -25.50 10.30 Diluted EPS 3.32 -25.50 10.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited