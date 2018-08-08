Goodricke Group standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 143.51 crore

Goodricke Group has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 143.51 crore and a net profit of Rs 7.17 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Goodricke Group has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 143.51 crore and a net profit of Rs 7.17 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 152.16 crore and net profit was Rs 22.24 crore. Goodricke Group shares closed at 287.40 on August 07, 2018 (BSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and 28.16% over the last 12 months. Goodricke Group Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 143.51 122.18 152.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 143.51 122.18 152.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 49.29 30.69 49.95 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.80 11.98 1.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.53 26.63 -31.33 Power & Fuel 14.90 -- 12.79 Employees Cost 70.92 55.00 60.84 Depreciation 3.78 4.00 3.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.70 43.71 35.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.65 -49.83 19.64 Other Income 1.29 12.23 2.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.94 -37.60 22.37 Interest 0.77 0.36 0.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.17 -37.96 22.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.17 -37.96 22.24 Tax -- 17.13 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.17 -55.09 22.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.17 -55.09 22.24 Equity Share Capital 21.60 21.60 21.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.32 -25.50 10.30 Diluted EPS 3.32 -25.50 10.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.32 -25.50 10.30 Diluted EPS 3.32 -25.50 10.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:01 pm