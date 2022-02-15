Golden Tobacco Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 18.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in December 2021 down 18.41% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021 down 186.46% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 down 162.3% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020.

Golden Tobacco shares closed at 103.85 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 107.70% over the last 12 months.