Golden Tobacco Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 18.41% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Golden Tobacco are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in December 2021 down 18.41% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021 down 186.46% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 down 162.3% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020.
Golden Tobacco shares closed at 103.85 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 107.70% over the last 12 months.
|Golden Tobacco
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.80
|1.98
|4.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.80
|1.98
|4.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.41
|0.55
|1.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.47
|0.07
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.00
|1.00
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.33
|2.15
|1.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-1.92
|0.41
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-1.86
|0.49
|Interest
|1.03
|1.18
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-3.04
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|5.37
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.55
|2.33
|-0.54
|Tax
|--
|0.61
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.55
|1.72
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.55
|1.72
|-0.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.55
|1.72
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|17.59
|17.59
|17.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|2.08
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|0.98
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|2.08
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|0.98
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited