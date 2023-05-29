English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokul Refoils Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 863.25 crore, up 0.84% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Refoils and Solvent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 863.25 crore in March 2023 up 0.84% from Rs. 856.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2023 down 18.92% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2023 down 1.57% from Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2022.

    Gokul Refoils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

    Gokul Refoils shares closed at 29.40 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.63% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.

    Gokul Refoils and Solvent
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations863.25545.61856.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations863.25545.61856.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials723.88557.21838.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods123.565.3811.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.54-54.54-36.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.654.643.88
    Depreciation2.262.031.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1722.8528.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.278.028.00
    Other Income0.032.748.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3110.7716.23
    Interest7.556.064.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.764.7111.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.764.7111.33
    Tax1.781.313.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.973.407.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.973.407.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.973.407.36
    Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.340.74
    Diluted EPS0.600.340.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.340.74
    Diluted EPS0.600.340.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Gokul Refoils #Gokul Refoils and Solvent #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm