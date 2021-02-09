Gokul Refoils Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 619.29 crore, up 30.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.29 crore in December 2020 up 30.37% from Rs. 475.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2020 down 15.5% from Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.69 crore in December 2020 down 3.5% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2019.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2019.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 20.50 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.38% returns over the last 6 months and 109.18% over the last 12 months.