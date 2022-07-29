Gokul Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,590.86 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,590.86 crore in June 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 2,304.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022 up 91.74% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.90 crore in June 2022 up 44.02% from Rs. 36.73 crore in June 2021.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 89.85 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.75% returns over the last 6 months and 113.67% over the last 12 months.