Gokul Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,744.02 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,744.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.74% from Rs. 2,619.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2022 up 26.53% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.54 crore in December 2022 up 43.08% from Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 118.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.22% returns over the last 6 months and 65.69% over the last 12 months.