    Gokul Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,744.02 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,744.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.74% from Rs. 2,619.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2022 up 26.53% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.54 crore in December 2022 up 43.08% from Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021.

    Gokul Agro Resources
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,744.022,776.212,619.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,744.022,776.212,619.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,123.962,441.132,340.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods323.89269.0751.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks143.15-83.15113.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.989.039.55
    Depreciation7.137.327.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.3674.0951.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.5658.7246.30
    Other Income3.853.453.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.4162.1749.75
    Interest26.1323.1613.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2839.0136.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.2839.0136.18
    Tax11.459.537.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.8329.4829.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.8329.4829.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.8329.4829.11
    Equity Share Capital28.6128.6128.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.062.03
    Diluted EPS2.572.062.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.062.03
    Diluted EPS2.572.062.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited