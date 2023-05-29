Gokak Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.85 crore, down 28.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.85 crore in March 2023 down 28.79% from Rs. 30.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.20 crore in March 2023 up 505.68% from Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 55.74% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2022.
Gokak Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 48.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.83 in March 2022.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 24.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.46% returns over the last 6 months
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.85
|18.51
|30.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.85
|18.51
|30.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.67
|14.33
|19.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|-1.23
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.51
|6.22
|7.69
|Depreciation
|1.32
|1.23
|1.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.92
|5.22
|7.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.93
|-7.27
|-4.81
|Other Income
|1.00
|1.19
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.93
|-6.08
|-4.20
|Interest
|-6.21
|3.58
|3.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|-9.65
|-7.69
|Exceptional Items
|30.91
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|31.20
|-9.65
|-7.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.20
|-9.65
|-7.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.20
|-9.65
|-7.69
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|48.00
|-14.86
|-11.83
|Diluted EPS
|48.00
|-14.86
|-11.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|48.00
|-14.86
|-11.83
|Diluted EPS
|48.00
|-14.86
|-11.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited