Godrej Prop Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 382.82 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.82 crore in December 2019 up 12.57% from Rs. 340.06 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.46 crore in December 2019 up 9.2% from Rs. 41.63 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.94 crore in December 2019 up 240.86% from Rs. 51.91 crore in December 2018.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2018.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 989.90 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 31.97% over the last 12 months.