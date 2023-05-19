Godrej Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 900.54 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 900.54 crore in March 2023 up 6.06% from Rs. 849.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2023 up 37.74% from Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.49 crore in March 2023 up 31.05% from Rs. 93.47 crore in March 2022.
Godrej Ind shares closed at 460.50 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 2.25% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|900.54
|1,151.15
|849.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|900.54
|1,151.15
|849.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|580.57
|765.59
|560.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|-3.07
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.72
|3.16
|54.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.50
|53.13
|37.47
|Depreciation
|20.37
|20.34
|18.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|143.83
|121.07
|123.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.43
|190.93
|54.22
|Other Income
|17.69
|12.91
|20.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.12
|203.84
|74.93
|Interest
|127.87
|125.47
|98.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.75
|78.37
|-23.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-17.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.75
|78.37
|-41.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.75
|78.37
|-41.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.75
|78.37
|-41.36
|Equity Share Capital
|33.66
|33.66
|33.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|2.33
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|2.33
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|2.33
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|2.33
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
