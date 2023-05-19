English
    Godrej Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 900.54 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 900.54 crore in March 2023 up 6.06% from Rs. 849.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2023 up 37.74% from Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.49 crore in March 2023 up 31.05% from Rs. 93.47 crore in March 2022.

    Godrej Ind shares closed at 460.50 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 2.25% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations900.541,151.15849.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations900.541,151.15849.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials580.57765.59560.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.12-3.07--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.723.1654.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.5053.1337.47
    Depreciation20.3720.3418.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.83121.07123.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.43190.9354.22
    Other Income17.6912.9120.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.12203.8474.93
    Interest127.87125.4798.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.7578.37-23.83
    Exceptional Items-----17.53
    P/L Before Tax-25.7578.37-41.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.7578.37-41.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.7578.37-41.36
    Equity Share Capital33.6633.6633.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.772.33-1.23
    Diluted EPS-0.762.33-1.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.772.33-1.23
    Diluted EPS-0.762.33-1.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

