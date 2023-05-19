Godrej Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 900.54 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 900.54 crore in March 2023 up 6.06% from Rs. 849.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2023 up 37.74% from Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.49 crore in March 2023 up 31.05% from Rs. 93.47 crore in March 2022.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 460.50 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 2.25% over the last 12 months.