    Godha Cabcon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 90.99% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godha Cabcon and Insulation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 90.99% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 924.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 92% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    Godha Cabcon shares closed at 0.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.94% returns over the last 6 months and -82.69% over the last 12 months.

    Godha Cabcon and Insulation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.073.660.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.073.660.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.100.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.022.87--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.08-0.010.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.520.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.380.10-0.07
    Other Income0.320.230.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.330.14
    Interest0.070.120.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.210.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.130.210.01
    Tax-0.030.050.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.150.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.150.01
    Equity Share Capital22.2122.2122.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--2.97--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.230.00
    Diluted EPS--0.23--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.230.00
    Diluted EPS--0.23--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 03:44 pm

