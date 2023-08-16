Godha Cabcon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 90.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 90.99% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 924.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 92% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Godha Cabcon shares closed at 0.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.94% returns over the last 6 months and -82.69% over the last 12 months.