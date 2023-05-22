Godawari Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,222.87 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,222.87 crore in March 2023 down 5.95% from Rs. 1,300.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.90 crore in March 2023 down 46.62% from Rs. 359.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.33 crore in March 2023 down 21.64% from Rs. 381.97 crore in March 2022.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.35 in March 2022.

Godawari Power shares closed at 384.35 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.