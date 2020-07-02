Goa Carbon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.26 crore, down 46.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.26 crore in March 2020 down 46.43% from Rs. 129.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2020 up 44.94% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2020 up 82.57% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2019.
Goa Carbon shares closed at 214.55 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and -39.37% over the last 12 months.
|Goa Carbon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.26
|106.96
|129.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.20
|Total Income From Operations
|69.26
|106.96
|129.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.52
|71.09
|149.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.07
|19.22
|-27.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.40
|4.58
|4.53
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.55
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.20
|13.05
|11.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.46
|-1.54
|-9.53
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.51
|-0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.26
|-1.03
|-10.40
|Interest
|2.40
|3.09
|2.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.66
|-4.12
|-13.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.66
|-4.12
|-13.11
|Tax
|0.18
|--
|-4.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.84
|-4.12
|-8.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.84
|-4.12
|-8.79
|Equity Share Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.29
|-4.50
|-9.60
|Diluted EPS
|-5.29
|-4.50
|-9.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.29
|-4.50
|-9.60
|Diluted EPS
|-5.29
|-4.50
|-9.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am