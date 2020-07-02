Goa Carbon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.26 crore, down 46.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.26 crore in March 2020 down 46.43% from Rs. 129.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2020 up 44.94% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2020 up 82.57% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2019.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 214.55 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.25% returns over the last 6 months and -39.37% over the last 12 months.